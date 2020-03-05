DISTRICT CHAMPS! Clinch 8u hoopsters claim GRPA District title

The Clinch County 8-and-under All-Stars are district basketball champs.

Saturday in Baxley, the Clinch 8u team defeated Brantley County 35-25 to claim the district championship. They now advance to the state tournament. They start play in that with a seeding game Friday in Clayton, Ga. at 8 p.m.

Team members include: Kayden Denmark, Demarion Williams, Joshua Leccese, Stiles Nash, Kareem Reeves, Leandre Oliver, Russell Robinson, Tyran Moore, Ty’Keem Carter, and Ethan Smith. The team is coached by Duron Morris, Scott Leccese, and Dexter Reeves.

Recreation Director A.C. Cooper said the team is looking for sponsors for assitance with costs of transportation and lodging for the state tournament. Clayton is located on the Georgia/North Carolina line in North Georgia. He said that anyone interested in helping can call him at 912-599-0181.