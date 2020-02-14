Behind The News podcast – February 14, 2020

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Playoff basketball preview for Clinch & Lanier teams (2:34); Armed robbery in Willacoochee (8:40); Clinch Memorial proposing wellness center/hurricane shelter (11:03); Kennedy resigning as Homerville’s mayor to run for Sheriff (16:03); Heroin bust in Lanier County (17:42); Pearson City Council (19:00); Atkinson students sign college scholarships (22:30); and more. Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville!