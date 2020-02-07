Behind The News podcast – February 7, 2020

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Another child molestation case in Clinch County (2:08); Pearson’s Tyreek Hill is a Super Bowl champ (5:08); Region basketball tournament being held this week (8:28); Officer’s firing upheld at Homerville City Council meeting (12:35); Advertising help for the Echols County Echo (16:17); Photo contest for the Guide to Clinch County (17:43); Don’t believe everything you read on social media (19:31); and much more! Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!