More sexual charges added for former substitute teacher

A former substitute teacher in the Clinch County Schools is facing more sexually-related charges.

Tuesday, Kevin Lance McLaine, 60, of Homerville, was charged with one count of sexual battery, two counts of improper sexual contact by an employee, and one count of computer pornography. He was booked at the Clinch County Sheriff’s Department.

These charges follow McLaine’s arrest earlier this month on a child molestation charge, allegedly inv olving a five-year-old Clinch County Elementary School female student.

The dates on the booking report indicate a March 7, 2018 incident that led to the sexual battery and improper sexual contact by an employee charge. According to Clinch County Sheriff’s Department Investigator James Smith, the March 2018 incident involved an adult female student at Clinch County High School. The November 12, 2018 incident that prompted the other improper sexual contact by an employee charge involved a 5th-grade female student at Clinch County Middle School, according to Smith’s report. The date of the computer pornography charge is October 8, 2019. Smith said that a search warrant led to the discovery of child pornography on McLaine’s phone. Smith said more charges could be pending, based on further forensic examination of the phone.

The school system released a statement from Superintendent Dr. Lori James on McLaine’s arrest today. In part it read:

This is a follow up to the notice that was sent to parents on January 8th concerning an investigation of Kevin McLaine, a former substitute teacher. While Mr. McLaine has not been a substitute since December 20, 2019, we have continued to work with law enforcement in the investigation of any misconduct or illegal activity by Mr. McLaine. After further investigation, the Clinch County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Mr. McLaine for two other allegations of inappropriately touching students.

Mr. McLaine was placed on the substitute teacher list in January 2017 and was called on various school days to perform substitute duties in all of the schools in our system. I understand the allegations will concern anyone whose child might have had contact with Mr. McLaine. You are encouraged to talk with your children about the situation, and if they report anything inappropriate whatsoever, please contact the Clinch County Board of Education immediately at 912-487-5321 or Detective Smith of the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at 912-487-5316.

The full statement can be found on www.clinchcounty.com.