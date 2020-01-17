Behind The News podcast – January 17, 2020

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Clinch County Sports Hall of Fame to induct first class (2:44); Homerville Mayor announces he’ll run for Sheriff (5:15); Substitute teacher arrested in Clinch County (5:00); City Council hears proposal about cameras in school zones (7:06); Local high school basketball roundup (10:23); Willacoochee’s Old Fashion Day in doubt (13:42); Arrests in Lanier County (15:52); World War II re-enactment in Lanier County (16:50); Clinch players named All-State football (21:06); and much more! Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!