Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – January 16, 2020

It’s the first podcast of 2020. In this episode, Ben & Blake discuss: The new Star Wars movie review (19:15); new Kenobi series update (29:53); New Lucasfilms movie (35:30); Netflix Dracula series (36:15); Ben & Blake’s recommendations (40:55); Top 5 Video Games (47:41); and a look at what’s happening in regional entertainment (1:26:40). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!