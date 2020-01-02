Behind The News podcast – January 2, 2020

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: The Year in News 2019 review (2:46) ; Clinch announces 2020 football schedule (3:30); Badcock Furniture coming to Lakeland (8:06); Future U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler visits South Georgia (10:30); Magistrate retires in Atkinson County (12:45); Area high school basketball update (13:10); Fugitive apprehended in Atkinson County (17:20); and much more! Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!