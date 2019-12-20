Behind The News podcast – December 20, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Laura Nipper discuss the following topics: Clinch Middle School girls win district basketball championship (2:12); Area basketball roundup (3:50); Homerville Police announce arrests (6:25); Letters to Santa are in this week’s papers (10:44); Georgia’s next U.S. Senator to visit Homerville (12:28); All-Region 2-A football team announced (13:39); Lanier’s Aniston Gano named state softball Player of the Year (16:30); Lanier BOE hears complaint (17:25); Special election for Lakeland City Council (19:06); and much more! Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!