Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – December 16, 2019

It’s Star Wars week for Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast, as Ben & Blake discuss everything Star Wars with special guest Paul Fulton.

In the podcast, items discussed include: the Mandalorian review (11:55); Star Wars breakdown (21:51); Top 5 Star Wars moments (57:10); ; and What’s Happening in entertainment in our area (1:38:22). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!