Behind The News podcast – December 12, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Brooks County wins appeal to go into Region 2-A next year (2:15); Georgia high school football state championship weekend preview (2:50); Prep basketball updates (9:43); Pearson City Council meeting (14:07); Harlem Legends to perform in Homerville (17:18); Poaching arrest in Atkinson County (18:40); Shop with a Cop in Homerville (19:44); Letters to Santa coming next week (21:07); and much more! Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!