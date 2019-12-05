Behind The News Podcast – December 5, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Clinch County and Irwin County meeting in the football playoffs – again (2:30); Shooting in Lakeland (9:03); Sex offender arrested in Atkinson County (10:40); Atkinson Rebel earns baseball scholarship (11:15); Christmas Parades in Echols County, Lanier County, and Atkinson County (12:30); Lanier 12u football team going to GRPA state tournament (13:15); Homerville Police issue warnings (14:40); Dumpster causing issues in Willacoochee (16:20); and more! Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!