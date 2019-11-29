Behind The News podcast – November 29, 2019

In this week’s special Black Friday/Post-Thanksgiving Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following items: Clinch announces Sports Hall of Fame inductees (3:40); Clinch superintendent retiring (9:25); Lanier educator named chairman of PSC (9:55); Tyreek Hill supplies turkeys in Pearson (11:40); Christmas Parades in Statenville, Pearson and Lakeland (13:53); ‘Thankful’ sections (16:00); Football playoff preview (16:34); and more! Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!