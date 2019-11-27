Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – November 27, 2019

What are you thankful for? Ben & Blake recount what they’re thankful for in this special Thanksgiving edition of the podcast.

In the podcast, this discuss: Disney+ rumors and a Mandalorian review (12:10); Keanu Reeves as an Avenger? (28:36); Gremlins returning to theaters (30:33); Wu Tang Clan amusement park (31:50); Tony Hawk remakes (36:50); Outkast nominated for Hall of Fame (40:00); Black Adam release date (43:15); Ben & Blake’s recommendations this week (45:30); and Top 5 Things We Are Thankful For (55:30). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING and HAVE A GREAT THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY!