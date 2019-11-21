Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – November 21, 2019

What’s your favorite band’s worst album?

This week, Ben & Blake discuss theirs, and also delve into: Beverly Hills Cop 4 and Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix (14:00); Disney+ releases (20:19); Vanilla Ice and Sir Mix-a-Lot (25:00); Motley Crue concert (26:05); Christmas Vacation turns 30 (28:50); The Mandalorian review (30:33); Ben & Blake’s recommendations for the week (46:15); Top 5 Worst Albums by Good Bands (53:14); and What’s Happening in Entertainment in the Area (1:23:10). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!