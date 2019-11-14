Behind The News podcast – November 14, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following items: Pearson City Council meeting (2:18); streaming of governmental meetings (12:58); Counterfeit money bust in Homerville (17:50); Clinch set to enter football playoffs (19:08); Scoop on Region 2-A realignment (22:22); Lanier County Pageant (25:33); Lanier, Echols start hoops seasons (26:08); and much more! Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!