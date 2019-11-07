Behind The News podcast – November 7, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: GBI investigating shooting in Atkinson County (2:55); Election results from Atkinson County and Clinch County (5:27); An explanation about police news/scanner from Clinch County (11:57); Clinch Memorial receives award (19:40); Impressive CCRPI scores from Atkinson County (20:40); High School Football update (22:01); Lanier starting hoops on Friday (26:01); and more! Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!