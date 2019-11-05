Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – November 5, 2019

What’s your favorite podcast (besides this one, of course)?

This week, Ben & Blake share theirs, and also discuss: New HBO series (9:00); New Harry Potter movie (18:13); Rage Against the Machine reunion tour (19:24); Journey coming to Jacksonville (21:53); Netflix’s upcoming lineup (23:44); Adult theme park in Georgia (26:05); Celebrity deaths (28:03); Mandalorian releases this week (29:44); Ben & Blake’s recommendations this week (30:21); and their Top 5 Podcasts (34:55). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!