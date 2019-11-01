Behind The News podcast – October 31, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Laura Nipper discuss the following topics: Arrests made in Clinch County burglaries (2:20) Homerville looking for new police chief (8:56); Early voting ends Friday (9:30); Cordell’s ‘Spooklight’ featured in magazine story (11:46); Arrests in Atkinson County and Lanier County kidnapping arrest (19:49); CCRPI scores (21:58); Football and cross country updates (23:00); Echols County update (26:15); and more. Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!