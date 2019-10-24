Behind The News podcast – October 24, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Preparations for 2020 Census (2:23); City elections/E-SPLOST info (8:12); Longtime Lakeland City Councilman Donald Patten passes away (12:32); Latest on Lanier County Lady Dawgs in softball playoffs (13:58); Arrests in Atkinson County (19:33); High school football update (16:27); Atco native promoted at Clemson (21:52); and more. Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!