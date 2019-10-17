Behind The News podcast – October 17, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Laura Nipper discuss the following topics: GBI identifies remains found as Jake Conner’s (4:40); Hunting at Banks Lake being considered (8:10); New grocery store opens in Pearson (10:17); Cropduster crashes in Willacoochee (13:33); Lanier County Lady Dawgs advance in softball playoffs (17:15); Area football roundup (18:31); Ribbon-cutting in Argyle for Highway 84 (20:45); Homerville police to offer child seats (23:55); Early voting has started in city races (27:15); and more. Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!