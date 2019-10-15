Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – October 15, 2019

Who are the best horror movie villains of all time?

On Ben & Blake’s podcast, they discuss that topic, and: El Camino is now out (5:25); New Thundercat movie (8:55); New HBO series (11:45); Scorcese talks Marvel (14:18); SpongeBob in the crosshairs (22:14); New device for child remind (30:19); Celebrity deaths (34:35); Trivial Pursuit with Ben (40:19); Ben & Blake recommendations of the week (45:10); Pick-up lines (46:14); Top 5 Horror Movie Villains; and What’s happening in area entertainment and concerts. This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!