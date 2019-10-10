Behind The News podcast – October 10, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: GBI confirms body found in 2018 was Jake Conner’s (2:38); South Georgia’s Hunting Guide (5:07); Pearson City Council approves vote on Sunday alcohol (6:46); Lanier softball in playoffs (14:58); Willacoochee City Council (20:59); Atco Middle School receives grant (24:15); Keeping Up with the Panthers (25:10); Early voting starts Tuesday (28:30); and more. Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!