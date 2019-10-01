Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – October 1, 2019

What are your favorite movies of the ’90s?

On Ben & Blake’s podcast, they discuss that topic, and: Spiderman News (11:46); Dr. Sleep (18:19); What movie did I watch this week? (25:57); Chris Cornell documentary (30:11); Disney & pre-order (22:00); Crazy News headlines (32:10); Question of the Week (35:56); Laura Nipper joins for Top 5 Movies of the ’90s (37:45); ; and What’s happening in area entertainment and concerts (1:43:30). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!