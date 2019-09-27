Behind The News podcast – September 27, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Graduation rates released – Echols County has state’s highest grad rate (3:10); Homecoming for Atkinson, Lanier and Clinch counties (6:15); Public Service Commission tables AGL agreement (10:41); High school football – Clinch/Irwin and Atkinson beats Charlton (13:18); Lee Container celebrating 30th anniversary (18:54); Atkinson County Commission meeting (19:36); and more. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!