What’s the best album of the 90’s?

Ben and Blake share their favorite albums of the 90’s in this week’s podcast. Topics discussed include: Fred’s closing nationally (10:15); Haunting of Blye Manner (16:24); Hasbro acquires Death Row records (21:30); Disney + news (25:41); New Green Day album (27:00); Top 5 albums of the 90’s ; and What’s happening in area entertainment and concerts (1:21

:24). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!