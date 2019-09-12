Update: Shooting victim back in jail after release from hospital

A man who was shot recently by a Clinch County Sheriff’s Department officer has been released from the hospital, and is back in jail.

Jamie Dean Fountain, 29, was released from a hospital in Tallahassee Monday after suffering a gunshot wound after an altercation with officers on Wednesday, September 4. Fountain, who was an escaped prisoner at the time of the shooting, was released by the hospital in a “mixup,” said Clinch County Sheriff Raymond Peterson. The following day, Peterson said Fountain was picked up by Clinch Sheriff’s Department officers without incident in the Lake Park area, and is now back in the Coffee County Jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which occured outside of Argyle, near Richard James Road, on September 4. On Tuesday, September 3, Fountain escaped custody at the Clinch County Courthouse, according to the GBI. He was due in court that week. According to the GBI report, deputies found Fountain around 1 p.m. near Richard James Road, and attempted to take him into custody. Fountain tried to flee in a vehicle, and two officers fired at his vehicle, according to the GBI report. The suspect was hit by one of the officer’s shots, according to the GBI report. Previously, it was reportedly that Fountain suffered three gunshot wounds in the back, but that was incorrect. Law enforcement officials confirmed Fountain was only struck once by a bullet during the incident.

GBI officials wouldn’t release the iidentity of the officers who shot at Fountain, noting that the investigation was ongoing.

It is standard procedure for the GBI to investigate shootings involving law enforcement officers. When the GBI probe is complete, they will turn over their findings to the district attorney’s office.