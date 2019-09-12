Behind The News podcast – September 12, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Fred’s closing in Homerville and Lakeland (2:50); An update on the shooting involving the Clinch Sheriff’s Department (6:00); How you can win with the South Georgia Hunting Guide (8:14); Clinch schools raise coaching supplements (11:28); Last chance to comment on Charlton County mine proposal (14:03); Recap of week in high school football (15:15);Harvey Williams’ books in libraries (20:56); Latest of Pearson City Council (22:56); Willacoochee City Council meets (25:39); and more. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!