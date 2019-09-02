Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – September 2, 2019

What’s your favorite skit from Saturday Night Live? Ben & Blake share theirs in this week’s podcast. Topics discussed include: Kevin Hart car accident (6:40); New “Joker” trailer (8:05); New Matrix movie (23:10); El Camino – Breaking Bad movie (11:59); Question of the Week (32:34); Top 5 SNL skits (37:30);What’s happening in area entertainment and concerts (1:02:56). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!