Behind The News podcast – August 30, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman is visited by Clinch County EMA Director Will Joyce to discuss the status of Hurricane Dorian and hear tips for hurricane preparedness and what to expect in the next week (2:22); Blake and Laura then discuss: Election qualifying for the cities of Homerville, Fargo, Dupont, Pearson and Willacoochee (9:52); News from the Lanier County Commission (16:50); Ken Jones retires from First Baptist in Homerville (18:42); First week of high school football (21:00); Arrests in Lanier and Atkinson counties (23:17); and more! Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!