Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – August 28, 2019

In this week’s podcast, Ben & Blake delve into: New Dave Chappelle stand-up (9:25); Top 10 female singers/earnings (13:00); new SNL hosts (19:34); Rambo movie (23:32); Marvel news (27:04); Star Wars news (35:55); Top 5 Misunderstood Song Lyrics (47:57); Name that Movie (1:11:25); Question of the Week (1:14:36); What’s happening in area entertainment and concerts (1:26:50). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!