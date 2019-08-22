Behind The News podcast – August 22, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Charlton County Commission supports mining proposal (3:05); Clinch, Lanier and Atkinson football teams set to start season – a condensed preview of Region 2-A and football sections this week (10:10); Local students participate in Ga. Power summer program (23:50); Atkinson County Commission meeting (25:00); Local softball update (26:30); and more! Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!