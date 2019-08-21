Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – August 21, 2019

What are your favorite TV shows from your childhood? Ben & Blake go over that in this week’s podcast, among other entertainment-related topics. This week, on Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure, Ben and Blake discuss: Are the Chrisleys in trouble? (6:27); Walking Dead sued (10:08); Ben meets Michael Rooker (16:34); New Rick Ross album (22:40); New He-Man series (25:14); Name that Movie (27:40); Top 5 Shows from Childhood (37:05); What’s happening in area entertainment and concerts (1:26:50). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!