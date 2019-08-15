Behind The News podcast – August 15, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Mining proposal meetings in Charlton County (2:19); High School Football – Clinch head coach Don Tison gives his preseason thoughts on the Panthers (8:56) and Atkinson County head coach Carl McGowan is interviewed about the state of the Rebels (16:30); Lanier County officially names a school superintendent (28:31); City of Pearson has a new police chief, and an issue about water meters (30:40); and more!  Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

