Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure – August 14, 2019

What are the best cover songs of all time? Ben & Blake go over that in this week’s podcast, among other entertainment-related topics. This week, on Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure, Ben and Blake discuss: Universal cancelling “The Hunt” (8:20); Streaming Services (11:13); Snoop Dogg in the Guinness Book (21:35); The Simpsons: Nostradamus or Not? (24:00); TOP 5 COVER SONGS (42:54); Florida Man (1:16:50); and what’s happening regionally in entertainment events (1:22:00). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!