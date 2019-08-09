Behind The News podcast – August 9, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Football preseason scrimmages for Clinch and Atkinson county teams (2:25); Start of softball season (8:22); Clinch County Commissioners vote to keep Arabia voting precinct open (11:22); Local musicians advance in contest (16:08); School is back in session (16:26); Willacoochee City Council news (18:20); burglary in Atkinson County (21:10); and more! Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!