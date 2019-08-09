Behind The News podcast – August 9, 2019

|

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Football preseason scrimmages for Clinch and Atkinson county teams (2:25); Start of softball season (8:22); Clinch County Commissioners vote to keep Arabia voting precinct open (11:22); Local musicians advance in contest (16:08); School is back in session (16:26); Willacoochee City Council news (18:20); burglary in Atkinson County (21:10); and more!  Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

Posted in Breaking News

