Behind The News podcast – August 1, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Pearson’s Mayor is leading a recall effort of a city council member (3:14); Information about school starting in Echols, Clinch, Atkinson and Lanier counties (11:43); What a two-year E-SPLOST means for Clinch County (16:02); “Conversation with Lanier County” meeting (19:12); Softball and football kicking off in the area (20:44); Spat of break-ins in Pearson (27:15); Olivia Cochran commits to Louisville (28:35); and more! Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!