Behind The News podcast – August 1, 2019

| | 0

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Pearson’s Mayor is leading a recall effort of a city council member (3:14); Information about school starting in Echols, Clinch, Atkinson and Lanier counties (11:43); What a two-year E-SPLOST means for Clinch County (16:02); “Conversation with Lanier County” meeting (19:12); Softball and football kicking off in the area (20:44); Spat of break-ins in Pearson (27:15); Olivia Cochran commits to Louisville (28:35); and more!  Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment