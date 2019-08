This week, on Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure, Ben and Blake discuss: Wacky News (7:56); Marvel News (29:50); Upcoming Movies(37:45); The TOP 5 Most Anticipated Upcoming Movies (55:38); Florida Man news (1:37:45); and what’s happening regionally in entertainment events (1:39:54). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!