Behind The News podcast – July 27, 2019

| | 0

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Laura Nipper discuss the following topics: City of Homerville water bills to increase (3:15); Senior Center being renovated in Lanier County (9:08); Atkinson County recognized (12:25); Open Houses, supply lists, and school openings in Echols, Clinch, Lanier and Atkinson counties (14:40); Kiddie Cheer Camp in Clinch County (18:10); recreation football workouts in Clinch County (18:54); and Clinch middle school football (20:15).  Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

