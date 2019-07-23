Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – July 23, 2019

This week, on Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure, Ben and Blake discuss: Wacky News (6:40); Upcoming Movies (17:30); ComicCon reveals (23:10); Sports Entertainment – The progression of professional wrestling (34:10); Top 5 Sports Entertainers (48:20); Florida Man news (1:38:41); and what’s happening regionally in entertainment events (1:42:25). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!