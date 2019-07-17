Behind The News podcast – July 17, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Mining operation applies for permit south of Swamp (3:28); Lanier County educator named to state board (7:57); Back-to-school event in Atkinson County (10:08); Bike Fest for Kids in Lakeland (12:05); Atkinson County Commissioners discuss library (14:23); Walking Club in Clinch County (17:45); Life Skill classes in Lanier County (19:00); football season approaching (20:03); and much more! Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!