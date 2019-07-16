Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – July 16, 2019

What are your favorite songs? This week, on Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure, they unveil their Top 5 songs. In the podcast, they discuss: Wild News headlines (7:33); R. Kelly arrested (18:35); Area 51 (22:23); Top 5 Songs with guest Laura Nipper (36:10); Florida Man (1:46:17); and what’s happening regionally in entertainment events (1:50:32). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!