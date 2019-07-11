Behind The News podcast – July 11, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Dollar General coming to Fargo (3:45); Local family to be on ‘American Pickers’ (5:28); Shake-up in Atkinson County athletic department (6:43); Errant fireworks catch house on fire (10:13); Police reports (15:08); Faith & Football (19:15); and much more! Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!