Behind The News podcast – July 5, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: City of Homerville water/sewer increase proposal (3:18); Report on Willacoochee City Council meeting (8:21); July 4th celebrations (11:23); Clinch County Commission won’t pass on trash increase to residents (13:40); Charlie Strong 5K (15:30); Atkinson County school transportation dept. receives award (18:45); Football preview tabs coming up (20:00); Lanier Family Connection offering unique summer classes (21:18); and much more! Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!