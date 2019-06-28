Behind The News podcast – June 28, 2019

| | 0

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Laura Nipper discuss the following topics: Bank fraud case in Clinch County (5:18); Traffic stop arrests (10:00); Manor duo arrested selling tobacco products stolen from convenience store (11:03); Echols valedictorian visits Governor’s Mansion (13:30); Atco singer nominated for GMCA (15:36); Old Fashion Day in Willacoochee (21:13); Summer Reading in Lakeland (22:20); Atkinson County Commissioners meeting (26:15), and more!  Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment