Behind The News podcast – June 28, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Laura Nipper discuss the following topics: Bank fraud case in Clinch County (5:18); Traffic stop arrests (10:00); Manor duo arrested selling tobacco products stolen from convenience store (11:03); Echols valedictorian visits Governor’s Mansion (13:30); Atco singer nominated for GMCA (15:36); Old Fashion Day in Willacoochee (21:13); Summer Reading in Lakeland (22:20); Atkinson County Commissioners meeting (26:15), and more! Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!