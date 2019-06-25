Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – June 25, 2019

In this edition of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast, Ben & Blake discuss the following topics: Wild Animal stories (9:07); Job opportunities (18:38); Movies and shows coming and going on Netflix (23:00); Top 5 Historical Drama films with Len Robbins (33:36); What’s Happening in concerts and entertainment choices in the area (1:15:46); and Alabama Man news (1:21:39). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!