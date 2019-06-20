Tomlinson chosen to lead state’s retired educators association

Clinch County’s “Mrs. T” is the new leader of the state’s retired educators organization.

JoAnn Cason Tomlinson of Clinch County was recently installed as the 2019-2020 President of the Georgia Retired Educators Association. Installation of the new officers took place May 9 at the State Convention in Augusta, Ga.

Tomlinson has been a member of GREA since she retired in 2003, after serving 35 years in the Clinch County School System.

While a member of GREA, Tomlinson has served as Secretary, Vice-President and President of her local chapter, Clinch Retired Educators Association. She also served as GREA Area 4 Director (2014-2018) for Bacon, Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Atkinson, and Ware Counties. During the last year, Tomlinson has served on the State Level as President-Elect.

Each year, the GREA President chooses a humanitarian project to rally behind and support. This year, Tomlinson has proudly chosen to the Alzheimer’s Organization to partner with.

A goal of $25,000 has been set to be raised through GREA efforts during the next 12 months to support both GREA and the Alzheimers Association, Visit www alz.org, Type in ‘Walk’ and your Zip Code to donate to this worthy cause.

According to Mayo Clinic’s official statement, “Without an effective treatment, the global toll of Alzheimer’s disease will be profound. It’s up to us to conquer Alzheimer’s. The number of cases will only increase as more Baby Boomers age into their 60’s and 70’s.” The Alzheimer’s Association predicts that the prevalence of the disease may grow from the 5.7 million currently diagnosed to nearly 14 million cases by 2050 unless through research we solve the mysteries of Alzheimer’s.

Clinch County is in Area 4. The Area’s “Walk to End” is November 1, in Valdosta.

Tomlinson has chosen “Cheering for GREA” as GREA’s slogan for the year. T-shirts are available for $15 and lapel pins in the shape of a megaphone that say “Cheering for GREA” are $5. Anyone interested in purchasing a shirt or pin can contact JoAnn directly at tomlinson.joann@gmail.com. See the image on the back of the t-shirts.

The motto of GREA is “Fellowship, Service and Support.” Tomlinson said she is looking forward to a great experience as she travels across the state meeting with educators at Georgia’s GREA chapters. She hopes to travel through most all of the counties in Georgia.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as the State President of the Georgia Retired Educators Association,” said Tomlinson. “Anyone who supports education, and especially retired educators, can become a member of our organization. We are excited about our goals and working on topics that are of concern to retired educators. I encourage everyone to support your retired educators by becoming a member. It’s easy to do and very affordable. To join, simply contact your local GREA chapter or visit www.garetirededuators.org. Thank you to all who support our educators and GREA as we address topics that directly affect our retired educators.”