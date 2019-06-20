Behind The News podcast – June 20, 2019

| | 0

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Atkinson County represented in Georgia Country Music Award nominations (3:10); Clinch County retired educator chosen to lead state association (8:28); Lanier County has big marijuana bust (9:44); Clinch County varsity basketball team wins VSU tournament (11:38); Bridge in Clinch County to be dedicated in honor of Vietnam veteran (14:35); DOT making progress on four-laming of Highway 84 (16:05); Willacoochee officer profiled (25:42); this week’s Fake News Report (26:46); and more!  Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment