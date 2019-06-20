Behind The News podcast – June 20, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Atkinson County represented in Georgia Country Music Award nominations (3:10); Clinch County retired educator chosen to lead state association (8:28); Lanier County has big marijuana bust (9:44); Clinch County varsity basketball team wins VSU tournament (11:38); Bridge in Clinch County to be dedicated in honor of Vietnam veteran (14:35); DOT making progress on four-laming of Highway 84 (16:05); Willacoochee officer profiled (25:42); this week’s Fake News Report (26:46); and more! Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!