Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – June 18, 2019

In this edition of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast, Ben & Blake discuss the following topics: Father’s Day (5:45); Upcoming Movies (21:10); $1,000 to go without a smart phone (15:30); Guns N’ Roses U.S. tour (27:37); Vacation recommendation (28:58); Top 5 Obscure Albums (36:00); Florida Man news (1:07:55); What’s happening regionally in entertainment (1:14:45). This podcast is produced by AIR Publications and sponsored by Acme Pharmacy of Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast!