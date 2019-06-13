Behind The News podcast – June 13, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Shooting of prisoner by Lakeland police officer being investigated by GBI (2:50); Former Clinch County band director being investigated for sexual assault (4:26); Pearson City Council story (6:21); Former Clinch resident wins gold at 3×3 World Cup (12:30); Chase Daniel named Pantherette basketball coach (16:03); fishing competitions in Lanier County (19:00); Old Fashion Day plans in Willacoochee (20:45); and much more. Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

Posted in Breaking News

