Behind The News podcast – June 13, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Shooting of prisoner by Lakeland police officer being investigated by GBI (2:50); Former Clinch County band director being investigated for sexual assault (4:26); Pearson City Council story (6:21); Former Clinch resident wins gold at 3×3 World Cup (12:30); Chase Daniel named Pantherette basketball coach (16:03); fishing competitions in Lanier County (19:00); Old Fashion Day plans in Willacoochee (20:45); and much more. Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!