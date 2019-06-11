Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – June 11, 2019

In this edition of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast, Ben & Blake discuss the following topics: Crazy News (8:10); Bigfoot Sightings (21:15); Obscure Music/Artists (29:23); Top 5 Most Overacted Movies (44:00); Florida Man news (1:10:00); What’s happening regionally in entertainment (1:16:00); and Mental Health Awareness (1:22:25). This podcast is produced by AIR Publications and sponsored by Acme Pharmacy of Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast!